National Grandparents Day is Sunday, Sept. 13. If you or your children are privileged to have living grandparents, what a great opportunity! You could call them, send a card, email, or text. Your expression of appreciation for these dear people will make Grandparents Day very special for them!
Some reading this column are grandparents thinking that their family is probably unaware of Grandparents Day. What to do? You could be direct and send a text, informing them that September 13 is your day. Or you could simply contact your grandkids and tell them how privileged you feel to be their grandpa or grandma.
There are over 69 million grandparents in the U.S. Of these, some 30 million are Christian grandparents. Average age of becoming a grandparent is 47. Average age of all grandparents is 60, and the average number of grandchildren is four. What a unique opportunity grandparents have to do intentional grandparenting!
Grandparents can tell interesting family and career stories to these precious ones. Christian grandparents can share their faith in a loving, consistent manner. Deuteronomy 4:9 speaks to this: “Only be careful, and watch yourselves closely so that you do not forget the things your eyes have seen or let them fade from your heart as long as you live. Teach them to your children and to their children after them.”
How have you seen God work in your life over the years? Is your faith important to you, even during the pandemic with all the uncertainties that families face? Tell the grandkids your story of how you came to faith in Christ. Suggest how the Christian faith can be their source of hope and encouragement too. LegacyCoalition.com suggests for those living away that you communicate as much as you can. When you do visit, spend individual time with each grandchild. Create memories through special events. Adapt your approach to the interests and ages of your grandkids.
My seven grandkids live a day’s drive or a four-hour flight away. When possible, they love grandma’s cooking and doing stuff with grandpa, like gardening and learning to use stilts. And they like the serious chats too. Grandparenting with a purpose is always a challenge, but what a privilege! Josh Mulvihill in Biblical Grandparenting, lists helpful practices for grandparents: Ask questions. Have intentional meals together. Pray with and for your grandkids. Teach them, not merely tell them. Read and memorize Scripture together. Tell God’s stories. Share the Gospel. Bless your grandkids.
Grandparent, how is your grandparenting going? May you and I be intentional grandparents, for the glory of God and for the good of our children’s children!