Annual Men’s Day
The men of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their 33rd Annual Men’s Day at 10 a.m. on Sunday at 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
The event’s theme is “Men Walking in the Light of Jesus,” and the corresponding scriptures are Isaiah 9:2 and John 8:12.
The speaker will be the Rev. Selman Bridges Jr. The event is open to the public.
Perichoresis gathering
“Come Away My Beloved,” a Perichoresis women’s gathering, will take place Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The featured speakers will be writer and theologian C. Baxter Kruger, Ph.D.; Wm. Paul Young, author of the 2007 bestseller “The Shack”; and Katie Skurja, founder and director of Imago Dei Ministries.
Through their encouraging and insightful stories, the speakers will teach participants the truth of who they are as they share in the sacred presence of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Registration costs $185 and includes three meals (Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and Saturday dinner). Breakfast is not included. Tickets for the gathering are available at perichoresis.org.
Grief Share at Temple First Church of the Nazarene
The Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program.
The 13-week series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays now through April 7.
The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
To sign up visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Grief Share at Canyon Creek Baptist Church
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is offering a Grief Share program 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays through April 30.
The program is open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. The program features video seminars with experts in grief recovery.
For information call the church at 254-773-6084 or visit griefshare.org.
First Christian Church activities
First Christian Church Senior Minister Mike Snell is leading a new Bible study series titled “Leadership Styles of Jesus as Found in the Bible” at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in the church parlor. The series is open to the public.
The Sunday worship service is held weekly at 10 a.m. The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple
For more information, contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
