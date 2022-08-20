St. Monica Catholic Church homecoming
St. Monica Catholic Church, 306 S. Nolan Ave. in Cameron, will hold its annual homecoming celebration on Sunday.
The event will begin with a polka mass at 9 a.m. featuring music by the Jodie Mikula Orchestra and Eric Landeros.
Starting at 10 a.m., plates of barbecue beef and sausage will be available (until sold out) for $12 each. Patrons may use the drive-through line or get plates to-go. Hamburgers, tamales and barbecue on a bun also will be available for purchase.
Game booths will open starting at 11 a.m.; bingo will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and a live auction will start at 2:30 p.m.
Registration for a horseshoe tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. and game play will start at 1 p.m. Cost to participate is $20 per team.
Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s ministry and maintenance costs.
Hopewell Baptist Church celebration service
The congregation of Hopewell Baptist Church will hold a celebration service for the church’s 143rd anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday at 11411 Berry Road in Whitehall.
The Rev. George R. Harrison, moderator for the Willow Grove District Association and the pastor of First Baptist Church N.B.C. in Waco, will be the guest speaker.
The event is open to the public. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask.
Special speaker at River Church
River Church Ministries of Belton will host a special guest speaker, Meri Crouley, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
“Meri Crouley is an anointed speaker who operates with a strong prophetic anointing. She has traveled all across the United States and overseas, where she has spoken at conferences and crusades to compel the body of Christ and prepare them for another great awakening,” the church said in a news release.
Crouley is the president of Destiny Studios and also hosts the television program “Now is the Time,” which is broadcast on various media outlets and on YouTube.
“Meri believes that there is another spirit of Renaissance which is being released where millions are going to enter the Kingdom of God through the creative arts and music” the news release said.
River Church is located at 312 W. Highway 190 in Belton. For information call 254-718-3336.
‘Going Beyond’ event
“Going Beyond,” a simulcast event for women seeking Jesus, will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple.
The event will feature Priscilla Shirer with worship by Anthony Evans.
“If you’ve felt empty and undone lately, prepare to meet God here. Join thousands of women across the globe in this one-day event where you’ll experience whole-hearted teaching straight from God’s Word, worship, and prayer to inspire and challenge you to listen for His voice in your life. Because when we seek Him, we’ll find Him. Don’t miss out on this special event,” the church said on social media.
Tickets are $20 each and include a light breakfast, lunch and door prizes. Tickets may be purchased online at creekfamily.org/simulcast or in the church office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information call 254-773-6084.
Grief Share at Temple First Church of the Nazarene
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st. in Temple, has announced that it will hold a Grief Share program.
The 12-week series offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The series will be held from 10 a.m. to noon starting Sept. 2.
To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call 254-773-3744.
Christ the King decommissioned parish hall sale
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St. in Belton, will hold a decommissioned parish hall sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27. A preview sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 26.
Items for sale will include dishes, cups, pots and pans, tables and chairs, rugs, patio tables, a commercial stove, a steam table, kitchen gadgets and more. A snack bar also will be available.
For information call 254-939-0806.
