Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church
The Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church will host its annual bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Items for sale will include kolaches, cakes, pies, breads, cookies, jellies, homemade canned goods and chicken dressing. Preorders for chicken dressing only are being taken up to October 26. To place a preorder, call 254-913-6056 or 254-718-5356. Dressing is to be picked up at the church the day of the fundraiser. Sandwiches and home-made soup will be available to-go only.
A handmade quilt and gift cards from businesses will be given away in a drawing. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Christian Sisters group supports.
‘Energize’ children’s program
The children’s ministry at Foundation United Methodist Church in Belton will hold “Energize,” a weekly fellowship and Bible study event for elementary aged children 5:30-7 p.m. each Wednesday evening through Dec. 16.
The event will take place in the fellowship hall. Those who attend may bring their own dinner to enjoy during fellowship time.
The church is located at 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton.
Church garage sale
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ, 1122 W. Second Ave. in Belton, will hold a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Items for sale include clothing, jewelry, shoes, and household items.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Black Student Advancement scholarship.
Church turkey giveaway
Senior Pastor Sheldon Williams and Assistant Pastor and First Lady Monica Williams of Open Fire International Fellowship will hold a turkey giveaway event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at 209 Professor E. Allen Powell Boulevard in Bartlett. Fifty turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
The ministry meets at 209 Professor E. Allen Powell Boulevard in Bartlett for Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesdays and also offers services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or dropping off items in person at 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.