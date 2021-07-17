BELTON — The River Church, 312 W. Highway 190, is going through water damage repair, not all of it from the “big freeze” this past March, said Richard Gatto, the pastor.
“We had a small flood when the water was turned back on after the freeze and we had busted pipes,” he said. “We had carpets removed.”
Then the “big flood” came on April 14, he said, caused by a plumbing mishap. He compared it to water flowing in Ezekiel 47. “Water flowed a quarter of an inch deep in the fellowship hall and the sanctuary,” he said.
His wife, Linda Gatto, who leads the Sunday morning worship service, said they were enlarging the kitchen, replacing cabinets and installing new drywall.
“We’re having such a joyous time,” he said. “The joy of the Lord is our strength, so he maintains that joy level.”
The Gattos, who founded the church 18 years ago, are no strangers to catastrophe. On Oct. 26, 2011, a truck plowed into the building and caused severe damage. Gatto said he was not at his desk that day when the truck struck his office and slid three rooms deep. His desk was smashed against the wall.
“Four more minutes and I’d have been in heaven with Jesus,” he said.
He preaches at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service and leads a Bible study at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. He frequently writes a pastoral article for the Temple Daily Telegram.
His wife uses a video screen to lead the worship.
“I played the keyboard at one time,” she said. “I may go back to leading with the keyboard, but right now we use the video projector.”
The church has been involved in jail ministry in the past, he said, and does a lot of intercessory prayer.
They pray for the nation, for the leadership in the city and for the police, she said.
“We pray against the spirit of division so this nation won’t fall apart,” she said.
He has written three books: “A Healing Handbook,” “Restoration of Prophetic People” and “Holy Spirit Handbook.”
They have an online daily devotional that goes around the world, she said. Leave an email address at linda.gatto.riverchurch@gmail.com to be put on the list for that devotional.
“I’ll take a date,” he said. “I’ll get a scripture that corresponds to those numbers.”
For example, on June 24 he picked Judges 6:24, which speaks of Gideon building an altar and naming it “Jehovah Shalom.”
There have been quite a few healings through the church ministry, he said. These have included fibromyalgia, migraine headaches, Scoliosis, staph infections and sepsis, he said. One woman they prayed for was expected to die, he said, but went home healthy.
“Everything good comes from God,” he said. “A lot of churches put the Holy Spirit on the back burner. We don’t.”