Although Temple-based author C.C. Risenhoover has an inclination for penning thrillers, his latest text, “Amen to Truth,” serves as a self-proclaimed “book of biblical truths.”
In it, he states that clergymen and politicians lie both by omission and commission.
“When I was growing up in East Texas, the attitude of churchgoers toward pastors was, ‘you keep them humble, Lord, and we’ll keep them poor,’” Risenhoover, a Baylor University alumnus, said. “Now we have alleged preachers who brag about their wealth. I read that when some publication said Kenneth Copeland was worth $750 million, he corrected it saying he was worth a billion.”
That emphasis on money, he stressed, is not what Christianity should be about.
“Whatever happened to the idea that a church started the year with no money and ended the year the same way? Because other than for operating expenses all its offerings went for evangelism, missions and social ministries — not in the preacher’s pocket,” Risenhoover, who moved to Temple last year with his wife, said.
Risenhoover — whose Anabaptist ancestors came to America in 1708 after fleeing religious persecution in Germany — added how he understands why many people can claim Christians to be hypocrites.
“Some very good researchers say that only one in four Americans are practicing Christians, and they also say that 51 percent of churchgoers don’t know what Jesus’s Great Commission commands Christians to do,” he said.
“Amen to Truth,” for sale on Amazon and through many major booksellers, is the 32nd book that Risenhoover has authored and adds to his extensive list of accomplishments — a portfolio that spans the globe.
“In the ‘90s he worked for the Southern Baptist Radio and Television Commission, and in the same decade went to the Gaza Strip on assignment for Lifeline World Mission to write and direct a film about the children there titled ‘Marked for Extinction,’” a news release said. “While in the Middle East, Risenhoover interviewed Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist leaders. He has done extensive study of cults and terrorism.”
However, he now plans to spend more time writing about biblical truths.
“Truth is the most elusive thing in modern society,” he said. “Baseball was once the national pastime, but now it’s lying.”