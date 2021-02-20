The Prophet Jonah said, “Those who regard worthless idols (lying vanities), forsake their own mercy (forfeit the grace that was meant to be theirs.” (Jonah 2:8) Because he had a wrong focus (himself and his opinions, not obedience to God and His purpose), he found himself in the belly of a big fish. God never gives up on His chosen, even when they are resistant to obey His call in their lives. Some of you who are reading this article may feel like you are in the belly of a big fish, having lost your focus and you do not know what to do. If that is the case, do what Jonah did; he turned his focus “to the Lord and His holy temple.” (Run to the Throne of Grace – Heb 4:16)
There are three areas in which proper focus is necessary if we are to fulfill our destiny in the Lord. The first area of proper focus: Don’t focus on your past—get rid of the “rear-view mirror”! “No man, having put his hand to the plow, and looking back, is fit for the Kingdom of God.” (Luke 9:62) Regrets, failures, shame, and condemnation must be laid at the foot of the cross.
“Don’t remember the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth; shall you not know it?” (Isaiah 43:18-19) The “new thing” will only be obtained by forgetting the “old things”.
The Apostle Paul said that he did one thing for proper focus: “he forgot those things that were behind, reached forward to those things that were ahead, and pressed toward the goal of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Phil 3:12-14)
Two power-packed statements for a dynamic hope:
“God uses the devastation of your setbacks as the preparation for your comebacks.” (Consider Simon Peter-Luke 22:31-34)
“When men see your failures, they see your end; but when God sees your failures, He sees your beginning!”
The second area for proper focus: “Don’t focus on other people!” Every Christian has a unique call of God, and if we continually compare ourselves to others, we will not be able to accomplish what the Lord has called us to do. “Measuring themselves by themselves, and comparing themselves among themselves, are not wise.” (2 Corinthians 10:12) After His resurrection, Jesus restored Simon Peter to his original calling. (John 21:15-19) Peter then asked Jesus about John: “But Lord, what about this man?” Jesus said, “If I desire that he remain until I come, what is that to you? You follow Me!”
A third area for proper focus: “Don’t focus on yourself!” This area is probably the most difficult because we have a natural tendency to be self-centered. Jesus said, “If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, take up his cross, and follow Me; whoever holds on to his life, being “self-centered” will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake, being Christ-centered, will find it.” (Matthew 16:24-25) Any Christian who remains focused on himself or herself, will never know who they are in Christ, and not be able to fulfill their destiny.
2 Corinthians 5:15 - “Jesus died for all, that those who live should live no longer for themselves, but for Him who died for them and rose again.”
Self-centeredness is a dead-end street; Christ-centeredness is the highway to abundant life!
There is only one proper focus that produces a fruitful, joyful, and productive life: Focus on Jesus! “Let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith.” (Heb 12:1-2) The Greek word for “looking unto” is “apporheo” which is composed of two words, “away from” and “to see”. In order to focus on Jesus, we must look away from all the distractions and attractions of this world, (especially politics), which only cause stress and distress. Daily meditating in the Word of God, talking with the Lord in prayer, and communing with Him in the secret place, are practical ways that you focus on Jesus.
Do you remember this old gospel song? “Turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full in His glorious face; and the things of earth will grow strangely dim, in the light of His glory and grace!”