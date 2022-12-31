First Cedar Valley New Year’s Eve service
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold a New Year’s Eve watch-night service starting at 7 p.m. today.
The event will include gospel singing, congregational and special music until 9:30 p.m., a break for a potluck meal and fellowship, and then more singing at 11:45 p.m. and a short devotional followed by prayer.
The event is open to the public.
Mayor’s prayer service
The C.A.R.E. Leadership Network will present the 23rd annual mayor’s community prayer service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Manning Chapel in the Meyers Christian Studies Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 908 Pearl St. in Belton.
This year’s theme is “Two are Better Together” and the corresponding scripture is Ecclesiastes 4:9.
The event is open to the public.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For information call 254-718-6104.
