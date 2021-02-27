The faithful came out in full force last week in Bell County, helping those in need while battling frozen conditions.
Faith organizations in the county were some of the main groups helping local residents without power or water as the county and state endured snowy and icy weather. These organizations and churches housed and fed residents while attempting to keep themselves safe as well.
In Temple, members of the Love of Christ Food Pantry were able to put up with the cold and icy conditions to help distribute food to those in need
A.C. Blunt, director of the pantry, said his members were able to give out thousands of pounds of food after receiving truck loads from Walmart.
“We were blessed and I want to give kudos to Walmart who gave us a whole trailer of chicken,” Blunt said. “And they gave us a whole load of fresh fruit and vegetables and a whole trailer of bananas. (Families) got at least 25 pounds of chicken since they got the whole thing, because when you get 24 pallets that is a lot of chicken.”
In total, Blunt said the food pantry helped serve 2,700 families with each getting about 110 pounds of food in one four-hour distribution last week.
Blunt said he hoped things for residents got better soon since volunteers have been seeing many more in need than usual. He said many of those without power had their food go bad, unable to restock at grocery stores, and were forced to come to the food bank.
“Hopefully it will go down some, compared to what it has been. Like other pantries, we are trying to share what we have. There was a whole lot of people who were without food because they couldn’t get it at the grocery store and they were without water and power.”
Blunt said the only problem the food bank had during the entire storm was a loss of water, but they have moved forward despite that.
Several churches, such as St. Luke’s Catholic Church and Impact Church in Temple, also served as emergency warming shelters for those in need.
Rev. John Guzaldo, pastor at St. Luke’s, said the church first took in its first group of residents when a parish member who is a Temple Police officer had nowhere else to bring them. He said the city then found out and sent more families which he would find space for.
Guzaldo said the church helped house dozens of residents including local senior citizens, three dogs and two cats.
Church volunteers, which included only Guzaldo, the church groundskeeper and its director of religious education with her kids, helped cook and take care of those spending the night.
“We have our religious education building with some small private classrooms and we were able to give each of them their own private rooms with cots and blow up mattresses,” Guzaldo said. “So we were able to keep them warm, healthy and fed.”
It was only on Friday that others from the congregation were able to make it to the church safely.
Guzaldo said he was able to spend time getting to know many of the residents staying at the church, with all but two not part of the parish.
“We ministered and I got to know all of them,” Guzaldo said. “I remember telling one that our congregation couldn’t get here so you are our congregation now.”
Tim Cartwright, outreach pastor at Temple Bible Church, said his church also helped house local residents with about 60 volunteers over the week.
The church, Cartwright said, saw a peak of 36 people staying the night with some coming and going based upon the day.
Volunteers helped donate food for those staying at the church, which maintained power and water the whole week, cooking three meals a day. Cartwright said the church was somewhat prepared for the storm due to previous work helping Hurricane Harvey victims in 2017.
Cartwright said for himself and the volunteers, taking care of those in need was a privilege and something the church teaches.
“It is our privilege,” Cartwright said. “It is one of our goals in our community to be about sacrificial living, is what we call it, and develop a culture of living sacrificially to be able to help the community when there is a need.”