Praise in the Park
House of Hope, a non-denominational church based in Heidenheimer, will host “Praise in the Park” at noon today at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
The event will include a time of praise and worship. Refreshments will be served and water will be ready for those wanting to be baptized.
The event is free and open to the public.
Leap of Faith vacation Bible school
The Leap of Faith Worship Center, 713 S. 20th St. in Temple, is offering a vacation Bible school program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
The program’s theme is “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through”. A light breakfast and lunch will be served and the group will observe CDC guidelines.
To register visit vbspro.events/p/templevbs2021. For information call 254-799-1006.
Immanuel Baptist Church vacation Bible school
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, is now registering children for its vacation Bible school program set 6-8:30 p.m. July 12-16.
The theme of the program is “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides & Provides” and it is open to children who have completed kindergarten through the fifth grade.
For information or to register visit www.ibctemple.org/ ministries/kids or call 254-773-2147.
Covenant Lutheran Church vacation Bible school
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory in Temple, will hold a vacation Bible school program 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday evening in July.
The program is open to children age 3 and older. Those older than sixth grade may serve as helpers. A meal will be provided.
Those who wish to attend must register in advance by June 24. For information or to register call 254-773-7718.
C.A.R.E Leadership Network
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Network will meet 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
The meeting will include breakfast, prayer and fellowship.
Grief Share
Young’s Daughters Bereavement Center, 4235 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Temple, is now offering Grief Share Bereavement classes 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
Classes are led by Bob and Sheila Haisler. Classes are free; grief workbooks can be purchased for $25.
Tuesday Solace
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple, is offering a Tuesday Solace program 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays.
The program offers a respite for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. All participants and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Activities will include singing, a short devotional, chair exercises, games and light refreshments.
The program is free. For information call the church office at 254-773-4255.
God and Country concert
The annual God and Country concert will take place 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
The concert is free and open to the public. It also will be available to stream online. For information visit fbbelton.org/event-livestream.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews. com. All items are due by noon Monday.