An elaborate sacrificial system is found in the Old Testament book of Leviticus. It was given to Moses to facilitate the emerging nation’s holy walk with God.
Early on, the Lord asked Moses to consecrate Aaron, his older brother, to serve as high priest. The ordination of Aaron and his sons to the Jewish priesthood was a very important event as recorded in Leviticus chapter 8.
First, they were bathed in water. Next, Aaron was carefully dressed in colorful garments with accessories, then anointed with oil. A ram was presented and sacrificed for the consecration. After the animal was killed, some of its blood was put three places on the men’s bodies. Note the locations: “Moses slaughtered the ram and took some of its blood and put it on the lobe of Aaron’s right ear, on the thumb of his right hand and on the big toe of his right foot.” Then he did the same for Aaron’s sons (Lev. 8:23-24).
Aaron and his sons were now cleansed and dedicated to God. But why was the blood dabbed on their ears, thumbs, and big toes? Blood on the ear lobe may have symbolized dedication to the hearing of the Word of God. Blood on the thumb may have pictured holiness in doing God’s work. And the application on their big toe may have spoken of walking carefully in God’s service.
Isn’t this a beautiful metaphor for Christ-followers today? First, we must remember to keep our ears open to hear and obey God’s Word for consistent spiritual growth (Col. 3:16). Second, our hands should be busy doing our work well. As Paul said, “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God” (1 Cor. 10:31). Finally, our feet should lead us only in God’s ways of life and service. Jesus said: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12).
Aaron and his sons’ consecration reminds me of a chorus I learned in childhood. The lyrics illustrate this scene from Leviticus: “Oh, be careful little ears what you hear. Be careful little ears what you hear. The Father up above is looking down in love, so be careful little ears what you hear.” The next verse reminds little hands to be careful what they do, and the final verse urges little feet to be careful where they go!
As dedicated followers of Jesus, our High Priest (Heb. 4:14), may you and I always remember to surrender our ears, hands, and feet to do God’s will!