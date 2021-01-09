I wrote these words a few days ago — as you read them now. In fact, on the very day that Congress was to gather to count electoral votes. And with the protests beginning to erupt. What the outcome of these events will be, I do not yet know. Nor do I propose to speak to the political situation which occasions them.
Instead, I would like to call our attention to one feature of the work for social change, justice, and freedom, that I am convinced is essential. There is a needed contribution from communities of faith.
I’m old enough to remember scenes much as I am seeing — scenes of social unrest, a group of people who feel that their political expression is not being heard, or even stolen from them. Then, it was folks on one end of the political spectrum, now it’s the other. But in either case, before we can convince others of the rightness of our cause, before we can express the justice of our demands, before we can build a social movement to make for a more perfect union — before these things, there is a lesson from the protest movements of the 1960’s.
Followed imperfectly back in the ’60s (and I would argue thus that movement’s ultimate failures), the preparation for protest that was taught by Dr. Martin Luther King, among many others, was that before demanding that others hear us, we ourselves need to be operating from a place of calm, a place of peace, a place of inner balance.
We may be motivated by a sense of injustice. We may believe that our cause is righteous. We may even be angered by what appear to us to be actions of hate, injustice, or anti-democratic practice. But our voice will be but a thin note in the wind if we cannot find the calm, the peace, the righteousness, that comes from above.
In short, before others can hear us, we need ourselves to be at peace. We need to be right with God. We need a careful program of centering ourselves in the Spirit. Before the Civil Rights marches there was a day of training, attempts to help focus people not in anger, but in justice. Anger may be easier, but it ultimately does not carry the day. There will be no peace without justice. But just as surely there is no justice that does not issue from peace.
No one will be convinced by anger. The love of country and the concern for the well being of those who disagree with us can be the only things that really lead to any significant movement, social or otherwise.