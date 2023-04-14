Prayer walk
The United in Jesus ministry will hold a prayer walk event from 9:30 a.m. to noon today at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in Temple.
Participants will walk about one mile and the event will end with worship and prayer. The gathering will start at 9:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.
For full details, including the walking course, visit www.unitedinjesustx.org.
‘Divine Mercy Sunday’
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church will hold a special event, “Divine Mercy Sunday” this Sunday at 1018 S. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event will include confession at 1:45 p.m., Chaplet at 2:30 p.m., the Mass at 3 p.m. and a social (in the Ave Maria building) at 4:15 p.m.
For information call 254-773-4541.
Gospel concert
Gospel groups Master’s Voice and The Erwins will perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
“Since 1995, Master’s Voice, a male quartet, has been committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ,” Crimson River Ministries, which is sponsoring the show, said in a news release. “They are devoted to musical excellence, professionalism, and passionate vocals.”
Ricky Capps is the founder and tenor singer for Master’s Voice. He will be accompanied by TJ Evans, Lathan Moore, and Jerry Pilgrim.
Regarding The Erwins, Crimson River Ministries said, “There is something captivating about the blending and swelling of sibling harmony. When that is combined with pure talent and a servant’s heart for people, you have an incomparable ministry.”
The group includes oldest sibling Keith Erwin as lead singer, Kody Erwin and bass singer, Kris Erwin as tenor, and Katie Erwin Headrick as soprano.
“With The Erwins and Master’s Voice, we have a great blend of youth and experience,” Tony Watson, spokesman for Crimson River Ministries, said.
He said the two groups “Clearly demonstrate that they love who they sing about and who they sing to.”
Tickets for the event cost $25 and may be purchased online at crimsonriverministries.com.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton.
The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.