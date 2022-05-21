Women of Prayer Ministries will hold a two-day non-denominational faith-based prayer conference in June at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center — an event that has drawn more than 400 participants annually in years prior.
The theme will be “Igniting the Power of the Holy Spirit.”
The itinerary includes a reception, prayer, worship, and a featured speaker from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10, and a continental breakfast, prayer, worship and a featured speaker from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Lydia Santibanez — a former chaplain at Baylor Scott & White and the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System and the founder of the Women of Prayer Ministries — previously highlighted how she created the Women of Prayer Conference as a place for women to utilize the power of prayer while in the midst of others.
“There’s a lot of hurting women out there,” she said. “There are women who are spiritually and emotionally distraught.”
Santibanez emphasized how the event provides a unique opportunity for women of all ethnicities, denominations and backgrounds, as it allows them to discuss issues they are facing on a daily basis over prayer.
“Ministry is not just in the church; outside the church is still the Church,” she said. “This is a safe place to bring discouragement and disappointment and leave it at the foot of the cross.”
During this year’s Women of Prayer Conference, Petie Newsome — a pastor with Cornerstone Christian Fellowship — and Wanda Bolton-Davis — a speaker, teacher, author and discipleship trainer/coach with more than 25 years of ministry experience — will serve as t“anointed speakers”.
Although the conference, which draws participants from more than 16 churches across the Temple area, is free to the public, participants are asked to register online at bit.ly/39CZuFE.
“Women of Prayer Ministries is dedicated to unite women of all Christian faiths and all walks of life to pray for their families, communities, churches and nation. Our mission is to utilize the most powerful tool of faith we possess,” Donna Cowan Dunn, a Women of Prayer Ministries member, said in a Facebook post. “Join us on June 10 and 11 for a blessed time of worship, prayer and powerful speakers.”
Residents can contact Renee Henry by phone at 254-718-7671 or email at henryrenee473@gmail.com, or Sonjanette Crossley by phone at 254-421-0146 or email at sonjanette49@gmail.com for further information, according to Women of Prayer Ministries.
“You don’t want to miss this opportunity,” Joyce W. Adams, a Temple resident, said in a Facebook post. “Look to join us.”