The Senate's second vice president and opposition politician Jeanine Añez , center, wearing the presidential sash and carrying a Bible, addresses the crowd from the balcony of the Quemado palace after she declared herself interim president of the country Nov. 12, 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia. “The Bible has returned to the palace,” she told allies and the media that night in contrast to Evo Morales' presidency that celebrated the country's indigenous religious beliefs.