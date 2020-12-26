DENVER — For Jessica Iwajomo, the joy she finds in her faith is too important, too good to keep to herself.
Because of that feeling, she has spent the past 28 years knocking on doors to talk about the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith. In mid-March, the novel coronavirus pandemic abruptly slammed that door shut.
But suspending in-person ministry was the right thing to do, Iwajomo said.
“As people who care for other people and especially their well-being, you can’t be spreading the good news and spreading something else with the good news,” Iwajomo, who belongs to a Kingdom Hall in Aurora, said. “That love of neighbor was a priority.”
The pandemic has altered religious practices everywhere, forcing the way people gather, take communion and pray. Perhaps no religion is more dependent on face-to-face contact than the Jehovah’s Witnesses, who are known for handing out literature on street corners and knocking on neighbors’ doors to talk about their faith.
Now, the religion’s 1.3 million American followers are writing letters and making phone calls.
Iwajomo, her husband, Gideon, and their children send handwritten letters.
“I wanted to send you a note of comfort, since we are unable to visit you personally due to the coronavirus situation. Is there something that has helped you to deal with the stress? Something that has really provided me with positive thoughts and guidance is a scripture at John 14:27 that says, ‘I leave you peace; I give you my peace. I do not give it to you the way that the world gives it. Do not let your hearts be troubled nor let them shrink out of fear,’” Siona’s letter reads.
