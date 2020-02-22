FORT HOOD — Bishop Neal Buckon, archbishop of Military Services, will be visiting the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel, Feb. 25-26, to celebrate a catholic sacrament of confirmation and the commencement of Lent.
For Christians, the religious season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, and ends on Holy Saturday, April 11, the day before Easter Sunday. In preparation for the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Christians spend 40 days reflecting on their faith. Lent signifies the 40 days that the son of God had to endure in the desert without food or water.
Although approximately 25 percent of active duty service members identify as Catholic, Father Chaplain (Capt.) Jeremi Wodecki, 720th Military Police Battalion, is one of only two Catholic priest on Fort Hood. Only a priest can conduct mass in the Catholic faith. Historically, Sundays, have been dedicated as the “Holy Day of Obligation” for many Catholics.
“Where people pray together and stay together,” Wodecki said about the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel’s Catholic mass.
Every Sunday, approximately 400 Catholics attend mass on Fort Hood, Lori Sylvia, a volunteer of the Catholic ministry on Fort Hood, said.
Fort Hood’s Catholic ministry has approximately 200 volunteers, pastoral coordinator Heather Nava said. Catholic ministry services would not be possible without the volunteers who help support our soldiers and their families, Wodecki said.
“I do really appreciate all the volunteers that we have,” Wodecki said. “They are a really vital part of the community.”
The Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel hosts Catholic mass at 9 a.m. on Sundays and the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center also hosts Catholic mass at noon the same day. Catholic services on Fort Hood are tailored to the soldier, according to Wodecki.
“We bless soldiers who are about to deploy during mass every Sunday,” Wodecki said.
During difficult times, Catholic soldiers may find it challenging to continue their faith, but Wodecki said soldiers should not to be discouraged, because even Jesus Christ was crucified and resurrected.
“I always tell my soldiers, that God is with us. God is always with us,” Wodecki said. “Good will always prevail over evil.”
We are always here for our soldiers and we invite them to join our community, Nava said.
“Whether they (soldiers) are practicing currently or not, they’re part of this community. As Catholics, we invite them to join us,” Nava said. “We are praying for them, we love them and we understand what they’re going through.”
The Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel hosts daily Catholic mass at noon Tuesday-Friday and CRDAMC hosts daily Catholic mass at noon Monday-Friday. For more information about the Fort Hood Catholic Community, email seas.fthood.coordinator@gmail.com or call 254-278-6749.