HARKER HEIGHTS — For Christ Community Church in Harker Heights, a focus on serving the nearby community is key.
Under the leadership of Senior Pastor Stephen Watson, the church announced the opening of its new building earlier this month. The building, a renovated residential home, is located across from the Harker Heights YMCA where church services were held before construction was complete.
Watson said the church decided to settle down across from the YMCA because there were not many churches in the surrounding area despite about 6,000 residents living within two miles.
“The idea is that we are a community church,” Watson said. “We intentionally built smaller because we don’t intend to get massive.”
The original 2,500 square-foot home has now been expanded to 5,800 square-feet, adding a sanctuary that can hold about 140 people, following a yearlong construction process.
This is the church’s first permanent building, located at 111 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, having been planted out of Grace Bible Church in 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Watson said the church’s growth was sped up through the help of other local churches as well as Grace Bible Church, which provided some start up funds.
Watson said the church now having its own building, and not having to rely on the YMCA, is helpful for hosting regular services.
During the initial lockdown the church held gatherings in Watson’s home, in his front yard or out of his garage. Watson said this was because gyms, such as the YMCA, were not allowed to operate under the restrictions.
Despite these challenges, Watson said these gatherings helped bring his congregation closer together than they might have otherwise been.
“Not having a space often times forced that to happen but we have always wanted to be a part of our ethos anyways, just wanting to be a church that knows each other and cares for each other,” Watson said.