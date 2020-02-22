Mike and Lisa Baggerly have found a way to serve others like Jesus did; by meeting their needs through ministry.
The Baggerlys pastor House of Hope Outreach in Heidenheimer, and two days a week they operate Closet of Hope, a ministry that provides free, quality clothing to people in need.
Mike said he and Lisa started Closet of Hope in September 2019.
“It’s been her heart to do this; to help with the homeless, help with people that were having some situations,” Mike said. “We’ve had people that have had fires and lost everything, and we thought ‘Well, this is one way we can help them.’ We can’t help them with a lot of other things but we can help them with this. So it’s kind of just grown from there.”
Closet of Hope operates out of a three bedroom house behind the House of Hope Outreach church building at 5625 East US Highway 190.
Mike said they took the property in April and began remodeling the house.
“It was in really terrible shape with holes in the floor and everything, but we’ve made it to where it’s workable,” he said.
Now, all three bedrooms, the living area and even the kitchen are occupied by racks and shelves of donated clothing, shoes and accessories. Everything is organized and sorted by category. At first glance, it looks more like a charming boutique than an outreach.
The Baggerlys said they still have a lot of work to do, but so far they have helped more than 600 families.
“It’s gone crazy really,” Lisa said.
She said her goal was to create a place people in need could come to pick up what they needed without the headache of dealing with paperwork or making sure they qualify for aid.
“I just use what they tell me and trust God to take care of the rest, I guess,” she said.
The Baggerlys also host church services at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday and 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
“The church was kind of a secondary thing,” Mike said. “We just wanted to have a ministry going to help people, and people that don’t have a place to worship we provide that for them as well.”
“We started this in our home, actually – the church part of it – and we had people just come out there and we would do a fellowship-type meal,” Lisa added. “I would just feed everybody, and then it got to where we had, like 30 people.”
Lisa said they were offered a place in Academy and stayed there for a short time before Mike’s father offered them the church “out of the blue.”
“So he just handed us the keys, signed the deed over to the property and this is where we’re at now,” Mike said.
He said some of the people who came just to get clothes are now members of the church.
“We’re just kind of giving them help,” he said. “We take what Jesus said – Jesus said show them the love and then they’ll want what we’ve got. And ultimately we want to see people give their heart to Jesus, but this is the way he did it. He met their needs first and then he ministered to them with the Gospel. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Lisa said people have been coming from all over to get clothes, including Cameron, Buckholts, Rockdale, Copperas Cove, Salado and Waco.
“We’re going to have to expand before too long,” Mike said. “This is not holding what we need to do.”
He said as soon as the Lord provides the finances, they’ll expand and keep on going.
“I have stockpiles of storage right now, and if I had one big room I could just fill it up with women’s (clothing),” Lisa said. “So it’s a blessing, but you don’t realize the need. And as fast as we get it on hangers, it’s going out the door.”
She said most of the donations arrive through word of mouth or social media.
“Anytime I need something it’s like it just comes in,” she said.
Lisa said donations can be dropped off during business hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, but sometimes people just leave them on the porch. She said they are no longer accepting winter donations, but will still take spring and summer clothing.
Their recipients have been men, women and children of all ages. Each person is usually allowed to pick out six items at a time.
Lisa said some people don’t really understand the concept of what they’re trying to do: giving away perfectly good clothes for free.
“Jesus told them ‘If you’ve got two coats, give one to the one that doesn’t have any.’ He didn’t say charge them or see how much they’ll give you for it,” Mike added. “So we don’t ask questions, we don’t ask for anything. We just try to do it like he did it.”
Lisa said her intentions are reflected by Matthew 25:35-36, part of which is printed on a banner that hangs inside Closet of Hope that reads: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat… I needed clothes and you clothed me.”
“That really, to me, tells everybody my heart,” she said. “I just want to fulfill my purpose in life, and I feel like us reaching out and helping people is what we’re here for. And we’re only here for a short time so we need to do what we can.”