Mayor’s prayer service
The C.A.R.E. Leadership Network will present the 23rd annual mayor’s community prayer service at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Manning Chapel in the Meyers Christian Studies Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 908 Pearl St. in Belton.
This year’s theme is “Two are Better Together” and the corresponding scripture is Ecclesiastes 4:9.
The event is open to the public.
Organ Guild Concert at First Lutheran Church
An Organ Guild Concert will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday at First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Featured performers include Dr. Carl Bradley, Dr. Leon Couch, Wayne Bachus, Sheryl Goodnight, Daniel Scott, Doris Scott, Ian Smith, and Li-Ping Wu. Admission is free.
Grief Share at Temple First Church of the Nazarene
The Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program.
The 13-week series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays now through April 7. The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
To sign up visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Grief Share at Canyon Creek Baptist Church
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is offering a Grief Share program 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 22 through April 30.
The program is open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. The program features video seminars with experts in grief recovery.
For information call the church at 254-773-6084 or visit griefshare.org.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For information call 254-718-6104.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.