Catholic radio

Tom McNew, right, director of 106.9 FM KOOV, Armor of God Catholic Radio, and his wife, Anne Marie McNew, left, speak with Father Richard O’Rourke, the recently retired pastor of Saint Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights, during a recent radio show.

 Courtesy photo

COPPERAS COVE — Armor of God Radio, KOOV, 106.9 FM — based in Copperas Cove — is celebrating its fifth year on the air in Central Texas with a special banquet. The evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Saint Paul Chong Hasang in Harker Heights, with dinner service beginning at 7:30 p.m.