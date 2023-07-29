COPPERAS COVE — Armor of God Radio, KOOV, 106.9 FM — based in Copperas Cove — is celebrating its fifth year on the air in Central Texas with a special banquet. The evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Saint Paul Chong Hasang in Harker Heights, with dinner service beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“We are proud to have served Central Texas over these last five years, and want to celebrate this accomplishment with all of our friends and family,” said Robin Spencer, Armor of God Radio’s president of the board. “And we are especially blessed to have Dr. Ray Guarendi joining us as our keynote speaker.”
Guarendi is a Catholic father of 10 adopted children, a clinical psychologist, author, professional speaker, and national radio and television host. His radio show, “The Dr. Is In” can be heard on weekdays at noon on Armor of God Radio or streamed through the website: armorofgodradio.com.
Guarendi has obtained wide variety of experience through more than 40 years of working with parents, families, educators, substance abuse programs, in-patient psychiatric centers, juvenile courts, and private practice. He has witnessed the common time-tested factors that consistently contribute to success in marriages and families.
Guarendi’s in-depth experience has led to his discovery that the so-called “experts” are undermining parental authority and preventing parents from following their God-given instincts to raise their kids for Heaven.
“Armor of God Radio is Central Texas’ home for Catholic radio and is proud to provide the voice of reason to the more than 425,000 people in its listening area,” the radio program said in a news release.
The station’s programs include a variety of live call-in shows and interviews on many different topics involving spirituality, marriage, family and personal well-being, and the Daily Mass; as well as pre-recorded shows featuring Bible studies, news, and cultural programs.
“Earlier this year, we launched our own morning show, ‘CENTEX Rising,’ which airs every Friday morning beginning at 6 a.m. We plan to expand the show this fall, so be sure and pay attention to our programming guide on our website,” said Tom McNew, executive director and host of CENTEX Rising.
“The station has become a home for many of our listeners, and we would not be celebrating our fifth year on the air without them. We are truly a family and want to celebrate with our Central Texas family.” McNew further added.
Individual tickets and table sponsorships for the Aug. 12 banquet are available at the station’s website www.armorofgodradio.com. Each table sponsor will receive a special gift as well as an opportunity to highlight a local business or event through the benefit of complimentary radio spots.