To live an authentic life is to live according to our values, beliefs, principles. The virtue of courage is required to live an authentic life.
The authentic life is not for cowards. It is often essential to have daily courage to live life fully.
There was a time in my life when just getting out of bed required courage. This can be especially true in the face of pain or grief.
Courage, according to one definition is the ability to do something that is frightening. Another definition is the mental or moral strength to venture, persevere, and withstand danger, fear, or difficulty.
Whatever the definition, we have all had to draw upon inner courage or strength at one time or another. Think on your life. What are times or a time where you had courage? What was that like? What helped you to have courage? What did you learn about yourself in those circumstances? Courage takes trust, risk taking and follow-through. Courage is not fearlessness. It is about not letting fear have the final word. Courage comes from the French word coeur which means “way of the heart”.
Courage is not totally about brute strength or even will power as those usually can’t withstand the weight of the challenge and then the challenge is abandoned. It usually means choosing the way of love rather than fear and entrusting ourselves to God or a higher power who is greater than ourselves.
This type of inner strength can be found in being humble and vulnerable enough to embrace our imperfections and concentrate on truth. From this stance we can see more clearly as to what courage is requiring.
Courage asks of us the ability to say “yes” or “no” and not give into the status quo, or the whims of society or even the whims of our impulses. To forgive another who has caused harm takes courage. In the scriptures we are told to forgive seventy times seven. Basically, there are no limits to the work of forgiveness. Some say “I’ll forgive but I won’t forget”. Whether we forgive and forget or forgive and remember, we are asked to let go of the pain that was caused. This means no retaliation in any form. Courage is essential to totally let go of the pain caused by the other, to lay down desire to retaliate and indeed to embrace those who have harmed us. Courage is necessary to truly forgive.
As courage means the way of the heart, in what areas of life are you being called to have courage? What needs to be faced with courage? What relationships need to be mended? What do you need to do and be in order to live an authentic life? God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble, therefore we will not fear. Psalm 46:1-2