Unity rally
Illuminate Music & Entertainment Group will hold a unity rally to stand against racism in Bell County 6 p.m. today at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
“This will be a peaceful event and the goal is to inspire the people of Bell County to take action against racism and injustice and to bring light and hope in these dark times. The event will feature musicians, pastors, and community leaders from all over Bell County,” event organizers said.
Social distancing measures for the coronarvirus will be observed and event organizers encourage those in attendance to wear masks.
For information contact Michael Carpenter, Illuminate co-founder, at 254-716-0978.
Parking lot gathering
A parking lot gathering will take place 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickroad Road in Temple.
The purpose of the gathering is to give members of the congregation “a chance to catch up, encourage one another, and practice the best practices we can,” according to a post on the church’s Facebook page.
St. Mary Catholic Church pancake social
St. Mary Catholic Church, 1018 S. Seventh St. in Temple, will hold a pancake social from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Plates featuring pancakes, eggs and sausage will be available for $5 each.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study group’s adult evening class is registering members for this fall’s 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
Beginning Sept. 14, the class will meet weekly from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15.
Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2021.
For information or to register, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842.
J.A.I.L. Ministry
A golf tournament benefiting the Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives Ministry will take place 8 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive Killeen.
The event will include a lunch buffet, putting contest, longest drive, closest to the pin and a prize for a hole-in-one.
Proceeds will benefit the ministry’s juvenile and adults programs. To register, visit www.jailmin.org. For information call 254-933-8506 or email jailmin@jailmin.org.
The goal of the ministry is to bring restoration through Jesus Christ to the lives of inmates, juvenile offenders, victims, law enforcement professionals, and affected families, thereby having a positive influence on society.
