Mt. Zion Baptist Church anniversary
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple, will celebrate 116 years of service to the community during a special program 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The guest church will be Pleasant Green Baptist Church of Beaumont. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Carl Fontenot.
The welcome will be given by Joanie Metcalf. The music will be provided by the Mt. Zion Voices of Praise and Pleasant Green Baptist Church.
Special program at Leon Valley Church of Christ
Leon Valley Church of Christ in Temple will host a special series “God’s Plans Never Fail,” March 20 through March 23, at the church’s regular service times on Sunday and at 7:30 p.m. each weeknight.
Speaker Garren Stroud will present the lessons. For information visit www.leonvalleychurch.org.
The church is located at 4404 Twin City Boulevard in Temple.
Covenant Lutheran Church soup supper
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory in Temple, will hold Lenten soup suppers followed by Holden Evening Prayers each Wednesday, March 16 through April 6.
The suppers begin at 6 p.m. each evening followed by the music service at 6:30 p.m.
Grief Share program
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a grief share program.
The program is designed to offer help and encouragement to those who have experienced the death of a loved one.
The church will offer the Grief Share sessions from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday through April 15.
To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for its in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Joshua, First and Second Peter, and Christian Living – Philemon, 1st-3rd John, and Jude.
The class meets weekly through April 25, 2022. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women only) both of these groups will meet at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 South Wall St. in Belton; and the third option is live online (Zoom). This class is open to all adults – men, women and couples.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or coed.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring break vacations and finish the week of April 25, 2022.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to www.templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org. For questions contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or call 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.