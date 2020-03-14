The First Baptist Church of Belton is starting new classes that aim to help Christians grow a deeper theological understanding of their faith. The program, called Disciple Life, begins this Sunday and will conclude April 26. All class meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m.
Class topics will be “Bridging the Gap” with Brad Echols, “Journey Through the Psalms” with Dr. John Vassar, “Understanding Grief and the Impact It Has on All Our Lives” with Dr. Randy Hughes, and “Core Truths of the Christian Faith: God the Son” with Warren Hart and Matt Hollingsworth.
Class descriptions
Bridging the Gap: The distance between the church and culture seems to be getting further apart.
As the cultural divide grows, the church’s influence and opportunities for ministry become increasingly more difficult. How can the church impact a culture that it does not understand? In this Disciple Life class, participants will spend time seeking to understand today’s culture and how the church can effectively engage this culture. The group will look at some of the church’s past successes and failed attempts to engage the culture. Through examining the past, the church hopes to find new ways to bridge the gap between the church and culture and by bridging the gap, revive the church’s influence on culture.
Journey Through the Psalms: In this Disciple Life class, participants will study the book of Psalms, giving attention to the various types of the psalms and their different functions within the life of the believer.
The group will study the different types of psalms (e.g. Thanksgiving, Laments, Royal, Wisdom, Imprecatory) and how they serve as examples of prayers for us as believers on our journey of faith.
Understanding Grief and the Impact It Has on All Our Lives: Grief is something we all experience and face in life. This class is for those experiencing grief and want to understand the grieving process more fully. It is also for anyone that desires to be better equipped to bring comfort to others as they grieve. Dr. Hughes will combine both instruction and discussion to help you understand grief, its impact, and how to minister to those experiencing grief.
Core Truths of the Christian Faith: God the Son: Core Truths is a class that provides an introduction to theology. The aim of Core Truths will not only help you scripturally understand doctrine, but also connect doctrine to daily life.
This six week class will be dealing with the doctrine of God the Son. Lessons will include the person and work of the Son, the offices of the Son, and His resurrection, ascension, and exaltation. The focus of this doctrine will coincide with the Easter season.
The church is located at 506 N. Main St. in Belton. To register for classes visit www.fbcbelton.org/disciplelife.