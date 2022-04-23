Eighth Street Baptist Men’s and Women’s Day
Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, will hold its annual Men and Women’s Day program 10 a.m. Sunday.
The guest speaker will be Alisa Franklin Harris. The chairs for the program are Betty Dudley and Deacon Hank Byers.
The service is open to the public.
C.A.R.E. Leadership Network event
The Community Alternative Resources Empowerment Network will hold a fellowship event 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at A New Day Fellowship Church, 510 E. Ave. J in Temple.
The event will include prayer, breakfast and a time of fellowship. Area church and community leaders will share information about their agencies and ministry needs.
The event is open to the public.
National Day of Prayer event
The Central Texas Republican Women and the Salado Are Republican Women groups will hold a National Day of Prayer event 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5, on the northside steps of the historic Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord who has established us” (Colossians 2:6-7).
The event is open to the public.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job, 1st and 2nd Timothy, Titus, Colossians and James.
The class will meet weekly starting Sept. 12.
There are three options to participate. In-person sessions will take place Monday nights (women’s, men’s and couple’s groups) and Wednesday mornings (women only) at Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1215 Wall St. in Belton. The third option is via Zoom on Tuesday nights. The Zoom session is open to all adults (men, women and couples).
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15 people. Following the small group session, there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
For information or to register visit www.templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or 254-231-2393 during work hours.
