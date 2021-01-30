Although an April storm set Ocker Brethren Church ablaze, churchgoers are once again worshiping from their recently-restored sanctuary.
“It’s been phenomenal,” Stacie Sebek, the church’s secretary, said. “Having the first service be our Christmas Eve service was so moving. We’ve had our services in the Faith Hall, but it’s not the same as the Sanctuary. It felt like we were back home.”
But despite preliminary investigations in April identifying damage to the Zabcikville church’s upstairs Sunday school rooms, the sanctuary and rooms underneath the Sunday school rooms, the fire proved to be more extensive than anticipated.
“The roof had to be replaced, and we stripped the walls down to the studs,” Sebek told the Telegram. “The fire was a little more extensive than we anticipated.
She said the construction contract for the church’s repairs was “a little over $975,000.”
“We have had some out of pocket expenses but so far we’ve been blessed,” Sebek said. “We are covered by Church Mutual and they’ve been good to us so far. All of the construction costs are being covered. We’re just working out some of the content costs.”
In April, Brad Herridge, Ocker Brethren’s pastor, told the Telegram why the church is such an integral part of Zabcikville and the surrounding community.
“It’s a pretty big emotional (structure) for a lot of people,” Herridge said when he revisited the damage after the fire. “People have gotten married here, buried here and baptized here. It’s an important building for a lot of people so not being able to meet … has been hard.”
But Herridge knows it could have been worse, as two Central Texas churches were destroyed by fire in 2019 — the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia and First Presbyterian/Central Christian Church in Bartlett.
“If it weren’t for the fire departments, it could have been a lot worse,” Herridge said. “The volunteer fire departments from Troy and Rogers were the first to jump on it. The volunteer fire department from Rosebud even brought their water tanker. I was expecting to drive up and see the church in flames and on the ground.”
This congregation was established in 1892 with 52 Czech immigrant families that settled in the area — a membership that grew to 92 families, prompting the construction of the current building in 1931.
Similar to the congregation in 1931, Ocker Brethren Church — 17454 State Highway 53 — will hold a dedication service at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21.
“We’re rededicating the sanctuary to the Lord … the same way they did in 1931,” Sebek said.