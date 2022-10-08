‘Illuminate’ event
The Vine Church, 4902 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a special two-day event, “Illuminate,” on Oct. 8-9.
The event will feature Justin Lee, an author, speaker, and voice for LGBTQ affirmation.
The event’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9.
There is no cost for admission, but participants are asked to register online at thevinetemple.com. Childcare will be provided on Saturday, and there will be offerings for children as a part of the church’s normal programming on Sunday.
The event is open to the public.
Warriors of Worship conference
First Church of God in Christ, 9084 Prairie View Road in Temple, invites residents to attend Warriors of Worship, a religious conference, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The conference will feature multiple panelists and the theme is “The Answer to What is Ailing You is Faith, Prayer and Intercession”.
Cost is $20 per person. For information call 254-421-0146.
Operation Christmas Child
Operation ChristOperation Christmas Childmas Child, which provides gifts to children in need around the world, has announced drop-off locations and hours of operation for shoebox gifts. Each shoebox is filled with school supplies, toys and hygiene items.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, will serve as a drop-off point from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14-16; from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17; from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18; from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19; from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20; and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple also will serve as a drop off point. Shoebox gifts will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14-18; from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21.
For more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit www.samaritanspurse.org and select the link under the “What We Do” option at the top of the website.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org. For information call 254-718-6104.
First Christian Church Bible study
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, is starting an eight-week Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Senior Minister Mike Snell will lead the study on Paul’s personal letters. This study includes Philemon, First and Second Timothy, and Titus.
The study into these letters typically focus more on practical messages than theology, including messages about church leadership in the Pastoral Epistles (1st and 2nd Timothy & Titus).
The Bible study is open to the public. For information contact the church office at 254-770-8905.
Grief Share
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program. The 13-week series offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Sessions are offered at the church from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday through Dec. 2. To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Surviving the holidays seminar
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a surviving the holidays Grief Share seminar 8:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The free seminar includes breakfast and a survival guide filled with tips and exercises for daily help throughout the holiday season.
Specially designed for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death, the seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after the death of a loved one.
For information and to make reservations, call the church office at 254-773-6084 or email mary@creekfamily.org.
