Yettie Polk concert
A free concert called Faith Fest will take place 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
The four-hour event will feature music from a variety of people and groups. The headliner will be the Rev. Jim Gill, a Houston pastor and musician.
Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced at the outdoor event.
Central Texas Master Singers concert
Immanuel Baptist Church will host a concert by the Central Texas Master Singers 6 p.m. Sunday.
The multi-generational chorus will perform music from a variety of genres, including classical, southern gospel, and modern hymn arrangements. There is no charge for the concert, but a free-will offering will be collected. The church is located at 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Blessing of animals
A blessing of the animals event will take place 10:30 a.m. today in the outdoor garden chapel at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Residents are invited to bring their pet dogs, cats, birds, frog, lizards and/or stuffed animal to be blessed. Each pet blessed will receive a St. Francis medallion.
The Rev. David Krause, interim rector at St. Francis, and the Rev. Janice Krause, interim rector at Christ Episcopal Church, will officiate the event, which is co-sponsored by both churches.
Participants will be asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
St. Luke Fest
St. Luke Catholic Church will hold its annual fall festival, St. Luke Fest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Activities will include a petting zoo, games, rides, bingo, a silent auction and food trucks. DJ Sammy G will provide music.
The Knights of Columbus No. 7197 will have funnel cakes, hot dogs and corn dogs available.
A prize drawing also will be held that features a 2020 Nissan Rogue grand prize. Tickets for the drawing are $20.
The event will follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Participants are asked to wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Pearl Church of Christ homecoming
An event celebrating the 125th homecoming of the Pearl Church of Christ will take place 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the church at 6790 FM 183 in the Pearl community located west of Gatesville.
The event will feature a special service and a barbecue meal. Families attending the service will receive a Pearl Church of Christ 2021 directory. Plaques will be awarded to the youngest and oldest in attendance, the couple married the longest, and the longest distanced traveled.
Those who attend are asked to bring in any old photos they may have of the church. For information call 254-865-9282.
Life Chain date change
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 12th-annual Life Chain event has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 1.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The group will meet at 1:45 p.m. at the old Chick-fil-A location on South 31st Street in Temple. The event will end about 3 p.m.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”.
The event also will include a moment of silence.
Calling for prayers
Members of Grace Church of Salado have been participating in the national Power of Prayer initiative and other residents also are encouraged to participate.
Every evening at 8 p.m., residents are encouraged to spend one minute praying for U.S. troops, local citizens and for the return of America to a Godly nation.