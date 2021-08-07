Heights Baptist Church vacation Bible school
Heights Baptist Church, 1220 S. 49th St. in Temple, will hold a vacation Bible school program 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, through Thursday, Aug. 12.
Online registration is available at heightsbc.org/2021-vbs-registration-child. Sign up is also available at the door.
The theme is “Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth About Jesus.” The program will include Bible study, mission stories, worship, crafts, and games.
For information, contact HBC at 254-773-6615.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are currently sought for the Pastor’s Corner column. For information email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.