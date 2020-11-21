Church turkey giveaway
Senior Pastor Sheldon Williams and Assistant Pastor and First Lady Monica Williams of Open Fire International Fellowship will hold a turkey giveaway event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 209 Professor E. Allen Powell Boulevard in Bartlett. Fifty turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
The ministry meets at 209 Professor E. Allen Powell Boulevard in Bartlett for Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesdays and also offers services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Impact Temple Thanksgiving banquet
Impact Temple, a church located at 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold a Thanksgiving banquet 11 a.m. Sunday.
The event will be held outdoors to allow for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask.
Georgetown Church of Christ is co-hosting the event.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or dropping off items in person at 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.