BELTON — A youth ministry director is working to maintain active minds and bodies through providing 200 free activity bags to local children.
“Each bag has an outdoor and indoor toy, and we also put together a mini packet of worksheets with different puzzles,” Shekinah Betz, Agape Christian Center’s youth pastor and youth ministry director, said.
These activity bags also include summer-oriented toys such as water guns, flying disks, jump ropes and bubbles. Volunteers — equipped with masks and gloves — will deliver the bags directly to each vehicle from 10 a.m. to noon today at the center, 321 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
“This is something new we’re doing because of the COVID-19 situation,” Betz said. “I just wanted to let the kiddos know that they’re not alone. We’re here thinking of them.”
Betz emphasized how excited she is for the brief interactions she will have with the children — some of whom she has not seen for about a month.
“I’ve seen a lot of them on Zoom when we do nightly devotions with them. I do them every night except for on Saturday nights. But to be able to see the other kids in the community is going to be great,” Betz said.
Betz said she hopes her youth ministry continues to remember their commonly-used phrase “FOG.”
“It stands for ‘fully rely on God,’ and I like to remind them that God’s got this and we’ll be okay,” she said.
The Youth Ministry also is intermittently posting videos to Agape Christian Center’s YouTube channel, according to a statement posted to the church’s Facebook page.