Troy National Day of Prayer

Thomas Miller of Troy, who works as the digital sales manager for KWTX, prays for the media during a National Day of Prayer event on May 4 in Troy. Members of the Troy community gathered at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion in Troy on May 4 to offer prayers for families, schools, military, churches, government, media and businesses. For information abot future National Day of Prayer events in Troy contact Kirk Bailey at 254-421-2329.

 Courtesy photo

Mt. Zion Baptist Church