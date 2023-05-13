Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple, is honoring Dr. C.E. Maze for his 45 years of service to the church and community with multiple events planned May 19-24.
A banquet will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, in Strasburer Hall at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 300 N. Third St. in Temple. The speaker will be Dr. L David Punch, pastor of Greater Missionary Baptist Church in Houston. The master of ceremonies will be Melvin Manor, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Austin. Music will be provided by Cornis Wells-Cannon from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth.
A pre-anniversary service will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The speaker will be the Rev. DeChard Freeman, pastor of Abundant Life Fellowship in Pflugerville. The master of ceremonies will be the Rev. Bryant Ward. Music will be provided by Voices of Zion and Abundant Life Fellowship.
Another pre-anniversary service will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The Sons and Daughters will be in charge of the program and will be the speakers of the hour. The master of ceremonies will be Rachae Ollison. Music will be provided by the Voices of Zion and a praise dance will be performed by Ariyan Johnson and Roderick Burton.
Another pre-anniversary service will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The Temple Area Co-Ed Ministerial Association is in charge of the program. The speaker is Dr. U. C. Barnes, Pastor of Corinth Baptist Church and president of TACMA. The master of ceremonies will be Johnnie Rayson-Henry and music will be provided by the Voices of Zion and Corinth Baptist Church.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton.
The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
Submission guidelines
