“For everyone who has been born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world — our faith.” (1 John 5:4)
I truly believe that the world is groaning right now, not from what most of us think. It’s waiting on the manifestation of the sons of God. This could very well be our finest hour as Christians.
Those of us who are called according to the Name of Christ, should be preparing our hearts to say to our heavenly Father, glorify thyself in this hour. We’re taught from the Word of God to let everyone who names the name of the Lord depart from iniquity.
We’re to be followers of Christ in the example He left us. Jesus walked in love toward all mankind and especially toward those He called family. Jesus Christ said, a New Commandment I give to you, that you love one another just as I have loved you.
What we find is that biblical faith comes by hearing God’s voice and works by love, so we now can understand why our Lord taught us to walk in love. If we love Him we will keep His commandments, to ensure that the power of God will be activated in our lives. So the way we express our love to the Lord is to walk in obedience to His Word. If faith is what gives us the victory over the world, then it’s not enough to just say that we believe, if we’re not willing to walk in love, which means that we obey God’s commandments.
So many of us say that we believe in the Word of God and yet we refuse to walk in love toward our brothers and sisters in Christ. Whenever we see that the world seems to be getting the upper hand, we should not walk or live by sight, but we should check to see if we’re living by faith. Because whatsoever is not done by and in faith is sin.
I believe that’s why we’re to be doers of the Word and not hearers only, deceiving ourselves. James said if we hear only with our natural ears, we’re able to compliment the message, without having the heart to obey the message.
We can say we are walking in love, but is our faith giving us the victory. In this hour we must be doers of the Word, not looking unto ourselves but looking unto Him who will not lie nor change. The moment we hear God’s Word than our flesh and commonsense begin to tell us all the reason why what we heard cannot be accomplished, so we submit to our flesh and or the worlds teaching.
We all must guard our hearts when we hear our Father’s voice, and be willing to do whatever He says, realizing that He’s watching over His Word to perform it. That’s why faith gives us the victory, our willingness to be obedient to God’s voice. Mary said be it unto me according to thy Word. That should be our confession. Father be it unto us according to your Word. God’s blessing upon us as we walk in obedience to His Word.