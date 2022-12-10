At the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, the true source of joy entered the world! The angels proclaimed to the shepherds, “Don’t be afraid. Behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all people. For there is born to you in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord!” (Luke 2:10-11)
That little baby boy, lying in the manger in Bethlehem was Almighty God, the Creator of the universe, the Word of God! “The Word was made flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the only begotten Son of God!” (John 1:14)
Jesus is the only true source of joy on earth. Of course, there is fleeting “happiness”, which in contingent on “happenings”, but the joy of the Lord is a divine attribute that only comes from God; and is inherent in every born-again Christian.
Jesus gives us His joy. He said, “These things I have spoken to you, that My joy may remain in you, and that your joy may be full!” (John 15:11) Joy is a divine quality of elation and exuberance that is possessed and given only by God. It is rooted in relationship and fellowship with Jesus Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit. Our Father in heaven is the most joyful Person in the universe, and He delights to fill us with His overcoming joy. That joy is found in the Person of Jesus Christ—the joy of the whole earth! The joy of Jesus is powerful and life-giving!
The Westminster Catechism states: “The chief end of man is to know God and enjoy Him forever.” It is sad that many Christians “endure” the Lord rather than “enjoy” Him. “Religion” has a somewhat distorted concept of Almighty God. Of course, He is the Majestic, all powerful Creator, but He is also a loving Father who delights in His children.
Zephaniah 3:17 gives a description of God that “religious folk” would have a difficult time grasping. “The Lord your God who lives within you is your Mighty Champion, full of admiration for you. His steadfast love for you brings deep peace and joy to your soul. He loudly sings over you, jumps up and twirls around with great joy!” (Hebrew word for joy- “gil” - dancing or leaping for joy.) God loves His sons and daughters so much that He sings and dances over them. Think back to when your child was born; you were probably “beside yourself” with great joy!
“Joy inexpressible and full of glory” is experienced through our fellowship with our Lord Jesus. His joy becomes our joy, and His strength becomes our strength as we declare His Lordship in our lives. If you have lost the joy of Jesus, this Christmas season would be a great time to ask the Lord to “Restore to you the joy of His salvation” in your life.
There are three basic disciplines that will powerfully and practically restore supernatural joy in your life:
1. Minister to the Lord in the secret place of His Presence. Spending time in prayer and offering up sacrifices of praise and thanksgiving to the Lord will fill your heart with joy. Psalm 16:11- “In the presence of the Lord is the fullness of joy!”
2. Read, study, and meditate in the Word of God daily, and listen for His voice. “Your words were found, and I did eat them, and they were the joy and rejoicing of my heart, because I am called by Your name.” (Jeremiah 15:16)
3. Join with other believers in corporate worship at your church. The Presence of the Lord will be experienced as God’s people worship together. There will be joy in the House of the Lord! The Lord said, “I will make them joyful in My House of Prayer.” (Isaiah 56:7)
May the joy of Jesus energize your life this Christmas season. May God give you a fresh anointing of His joy! Take some quality time to reflect on the awesome love of God who gave us His Son. “For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given!” (Isaiah 9:6)
Have a joyful and blessed Christmas, and a joyous and prosperous New Year!