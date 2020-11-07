Feed My Sheep Executive Director Staci Masson said the Temple-based nonprofit has excelled during COVID-19 — a success she said the Bell County community has overwhelmingly contributed to.
“The community has been fantastic,” Masson told the Telegram. “They have just risen to supporting us and we have never missed a beat. We’ve had volunteers, donations and professional services donated that have been so helpful.”
Feed My Sheep is a Christ-centered, Temple-based, all-volunteer ministry formed to provide nourishment and basic human needs to the homeless and needy people of Bell County.
Masson, who said the organization has seen growth during the pandemic, said professional services donated have included construction.
“We’ve had some people come in and help update our building,” she said. “We had old ceiling tiles that didn’t look good, which were replaced. Things like that have really helped us not only survive this tough time, but to also make progress.”
Many of these enhancements were underway on Saturday, Oct. 24, when volunteers organized, cleaned, installed upgrades and painted its building at 116 W. Ave. G in Temple.
That progress extends to the support extended to Feed My Sheep’s clients, as Masson noted the organization’s ability to never miss a meal.
“We’re never had a day where we fell short of being able to feed people,” Masson said. “We’re feeding — right now — between 200 to 250 people a day. Yet we’re doing well as far as with what (resources) we need. We have had a surprisingly very good year.”
Clients also can now obtain an onsite mailbox after applying with Feed My Sheep — mail delivery approved by the United States Postal Service.
“This way people can have their own mailboxes to receive their mail in,” Masson said. “All they have to do is come in and sign up, fill out a form and we issue them a key. We had the post office come in and sign off on our setup, so we have it all secure.”
Although some clients may live in a house, she highlighted how everyone is not always in a situation where they can trust the other residents.
“Maybe they don’t live in a situation where they can trust the other people in the house to not tamper with their mail … Plus it’s a barrier to getting a job, and to getting social benefits, like social security, disability and food stamps. They need a place to receive their benefits.”
But Feed My Sheep offers more than a location to receive mail, as the organization partnered with a law firm in the creation of the Clean Slate Project — a service for individuals with criminal records.
“That’s for anyone who has turned their life around,” Masson said. “They’re on a new trajectory but their past is holding them back, because of arrests they may have had back when they were making poor choices.”
Up to four expunctions a month can be organized through this initiative, and Masson stressed the significance of this service for clients.
“It removes barriers so they can be self-sufficient and self-supportive … It lets you be able to get a job and get into an apartment,” she said. “Feed my sheep will be looking for sponsors for court fees but they’re only going to be about $300 dollars a person.”
Masson said that is a small price to pay.
“$300 to completely change someone’s future ... That’s one of the most important investments I can think of.”
With a time of such uncertainty, Masson said
“Everybody who is on our team at Feed My Sheep … We’re a volunteer-driven organization, so we don’t have anyone on staff,” Masson said. “We are all Christians and honestly we just feel like this is the way you do life.”
Interested volunteers and future clients can access further information about Feed My Sheep’s ministry online at FeedMySheepTemple.org.
Resources currently deemed crucial include water bottles, kitchen volunteers, and resource center volunteers, according to Feed My Sheep’s website.