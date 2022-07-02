Independence Day service
Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple, will hold an Independence Day service at 6 p.m. on Monday.
The Rev. Keith Pozzuo will lead the service.
The event is free and open to the public.
Worship and Wonder
First Christian Church, 300 N Fifth St. in Temple, has recently started a Worship and Wonder program for children during its 10 a.m. worship service on Sundays.
The Worship and Wonder program includes Bible stories and offers participants the chance to form responses out of their own life experiences.
The children begin worship in the sanctuary and then are led to a special worship space, where a storyteller is waiting to greet them. They sit in a circle, surrounded by Bible stories made just for them, with all materials at their height. The storyteller then leads the children in a time of singing and praise.
The program is open to children ages 3 through second grade. Older children are welcome to participate as helpers. For more information, contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job, 1st and 2nd Timothy, Titus, Colossians and James.
The class will meet weekly starting Sept. 12.
There are three options to participate. In-person sessions will take place Monday nights (women’s, men’s and couple’s groups) and Wednesday mornings (women only) at Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1215 Wall St. in Belton. The third option is via Zoom on Tuesday nights. The Zoom session is open to all adults (men, women and couples).
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15 people. Following the small group session, there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
For information or to register visit www.templebeltoneve .cbsclass.org or call 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com All items are due by noon Monday.