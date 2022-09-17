St. John Lutheran Church, 30650 State Highway 95 in Bartlett, will hold its annual polka music service and German meal on Sunday.
Worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be led by the Rev. Jeremey Ullrich and the Rev. Ardene Wuthrich. The liturgy and hymns will be accompanied by the Praha Brothers Polka Band.
Dorothy Marwitz, a longtime church member, said the hour-long service is all conducted to polka or waltz music.
“It actually goes through a fairly standard Lutheran liturgy cycle, but instead of the usual responses and hymns that would be sung, Pastor Ullrich has found and has written words to polka music that follow that liturgical sequence of the gathering, praise, prayer and worship,” she said.
Marwitz said it gives a much more upbeat feeling to the worship service.
After worship, a home-cooked German meal will be served in the recreation center. Plates will cost $12 and include sausage, sauerkraut, coleslaw, brown beans, buttered potato and homemade bread. Tickets will be available at the door. Serving will continue until 1 p.m. and takeout plates will be available. Desserts will also be available for purchase.
Marwitz said anyone is welcome to attend the service and meal.
“We have more than 300 people come for that Sunday,” she said. “It’s a really special event, and there’s always room for more. We really have a lot of people come, and almost everybody stays for lunch because it’s just such a community occasion.”
St. John’s PieceMakers are donating a quilt as a prize in a drawing in the church’s sanctuary. Tickets for the drawing will be sold at the door for $1 each or six for $5.
For information call the church at 254-527-3341.