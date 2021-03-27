Salado UMC Easter events
Salado United Methodist Church will hold an Easter egg hunt 2 p.m. Sunday at 650 Royal St. in Salado.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include an egg hunt, games and visits with the Easter Bunny.
On April 1, the church will host a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. outside the church and a Good Friday service will take place 6:30 p.m. April 2 outside the church.
On April 4, Salado UMC and other area churches will come together to hold a sunrise Easter community service at 7 a.m. at the Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado. The church also will celebrate Easter Sunday during its regular services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the cafeteria at Thomas Arnold Elementary, 510 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
First Lutheran Church holy week
First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, has announced that it will hold in-person services for Holy Week.
Palm Sunday service will begin at 9:30 a.m. March 28 and Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion will be held at 6:00 p.m. April 1. A Good Friday service will begin at noon April 2. Easter service with Holy Communion will be held Sunday, April 4, at 9:30 a.m.
A freewill offering of new socks will be accepted for donation to charity. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be required. The services can be heard in the parking lot of the church on 87.9 AM. Services also will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. All are services are open to the public.
Vista Community Church holy week
Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow in Temple, has announced that a Good Friday service will take place outdoors at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 2.
The church also is offering six Easter services: 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3; and 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
For information or to RSVP visit thevista.tv/easter.
Calling area pastors
The Telegram is seeking pastors to send in submissions for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For information email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.