Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple will begin a four-week study titled “What is This Place Called Heaven?” starting 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
The Rev. George Harrison Sr., pastor of First Baptist Church NBC of Waco, will give the first presentation on April 7. Other presentations include: “The Gift of Eternal Life” by the Rev. Earl Franklin, associated minister at Eighth Baptist Church, at 6 p.m. April 14; “Is Heaven a Place of Rest and Peace” by Betty Dudley on April 21; and “Is Heaven a Place of Abundance” by the Rev. Ernest Gamble, associate minister of Eighth Street Baptist Church.
The purpose of the study is to discuss what heaven is like and what Jesus had to say about heaven.
The April 7 presentation by The Rev. George Harrison Sr. poses the question: “Is heaven a real place?”. There are several places in the Bible that refer to “heaven” when we die (2 Corinthians 1:2, Ephesians 1:3, 20, 6:12). Paul said that when he died, he would be at home with Christ in that place (Philippians 1:23).
Jesus said the righteous will go into eternal life (Matthew 25:46). The Christian actually obtains eternal life the moment they receive Christ as their personal savior. “The Gift of Eternal Life” presentation by The Rev. Earl Franklin on April 14 will explore this concept of eternal life.
The Apostle John wrote that “they may rest from their labors, for their deeds will follow them” (Revelation 14:13, Hebrews 4:9, 10). The presentation by Betty Dudley on April 21 will explore whether there will be rest and activity in heaven.
The Apostle Paul wrote “godliness is profitable for all things, since it holds promise for the present life and also for the life to come” (First Timothy 4:8). The topic of heavenly abundance will be addressed in the Rev. Ernest Gamble’s presentation on April 28.
Eighth Baptist Church is located at 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple. The church offers Sunday school at 8 a.m. and Sunday worship services begin at 10 a.m. For information visit www.esbctemple.org.