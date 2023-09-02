Gospel concert
Crimson River Ministries will present a concert by southern gospel group Greater Vision at 2 p.m. today at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 FM 93 in Temple.
“Since December of 1990, Greater Vision has inspired audiences around the world with their rich vocal blend and their effective ability to communicate the message of the gospel. They have established a firm place at the pinnacle of Christian music, becoming the most awarded trio in the history of gospel music,” Crimson River Ministries said in a news release.
Tickets are $25 each, and all seats are general admission. Groups of 10 or more will receive a $3 discount per ticket. Tickets are available at crimsonriverministries.com.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church invites all to worship at 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The message titled “Have Courage” based on John 6:1-4 will be delivered by Rev Margaret Imhoff, Disciples of Christ Minister and Hospice Chaplain. The Praise Team led by David Perez-Guerra, Music Director and Pianist, along with guitarists John Friesner, Brent Mathesen, and vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler will lead the congregation in music. Holy Communion will be observed and ALL are Welcome at the Table.
Two groups, New Life Crusader (Bible study) and Fearless Conversations (book study) will meet on Sunday from 9-9:45 a.m. in the classroom hallway.
Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Covenant Study will continue. This is an opportunity for all to acquire more information concerning the Disciples of Christ denomination.
Thursday at 6 p.m., Disciples Women will meet at the home of Lou Anne Munden. The group is inviting anyone looking to connect with other women to attend. Also on Thursday at 6 p.m. Disciples Men will meet at Deadfish Grill in Belton. All men are invited to join this gathering for fellowship.
The church continues to prepare for the Clean-out Sale scheduled for Sept. 28-30. The Heart of Texas Goodwill is partnering with FCC Temple for this fundraiser. A trailer will be parked at the church during the sale for donations.
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. Temple. For information call the church office at 254-773-9061.
‘Sister United in Faith’ event
The Women’s Ministry at Foundation Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host “Sisters United in Faith,” an interdenominational women’s event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Participants must register prior to the event at foundationgmc.org. The registration fee of $30 covers a continental breakfast, a box lunch and service project supplies. Women in need of a scholarship for the event may contact Foundation Church at 254-780-9673.
Speakers for the event include Amy Jimenez, the women’s ministry coordinator and leader at Temple Bible Church; Ashley Williams, military spouse; and Lily Waters, a life coach with expertise in social work, human services, and criminal justice.
The first Sisters United in Faith conference last fall drew 85 participants, and Becca White, a member of the steering committee, said the group expects at least 100 women for their second conference, which will offer not only speakers, but also an opportunity to serve.
“We’re going to have a couple of service projects featuring CASA and a special ministry at the VA called Women’s RISE,” White said in a news release. “RISE is an inpatient treatment program for women who are recovering from mental illness or need some other kind of rehabilitation as they are coming out of the military.”
In addition, women at the conference will be able to shop for canned goods and crafts at a booth hosted by clients from The Well, offering another opportunity for women in the community to support one another.
White said the day will offer food, fellowship, service, worship, an ice cream social, and fun for women from a variety of churches throughout the community.
“As women of faith, our number one mission is the great commission — to make disciples of Jesus Christ,” White said. “The sign of the cross on our lives is serving God and serving others, so this is an opportunity to do both.”
C.A.R.E. Leadership Network
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Area leaders are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will include networking, prayer and breakfast.
Operation Christmas Child workshop
A project leader workshop for Operation Christmas Child will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to “Grow Your Shoeboxes” as part of the Operation Christmas Child program. Each year, the program sends shoebox gifts to children in need around the world.
For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
First Methodist Church Day for Women
The First Methodist Church of Temple will hold its annual fall event, “A Day for Women,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Grobowsky Worship and Life Center at the church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
The event will include the “Going Beyond” Priscilla Shirer simulcast.
Tickets are $30 each. The event includes a catered lunch, door prizes and a booth from Stitches of Love Women’s Quilt Ministry. Proceeds will help fund local mission and outreach programs. Tickets may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/day4women or at the church office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information contact Kay Birkholz in the church office at 254-773-5269.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are multiple options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. Zoom meetings are offered on Tuesday at noon and again at 7 p.m. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
Temple First Church of the Nazarene Grief Share program
Temple First Church of the Nazarene will hold a Grief Share program from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 8. The program is a 13-week series that offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Participants may register online at griefshare.org. For information contact the church office at 254-733-3744.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.