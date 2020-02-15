I had a ministry professor who, when discussing the preaching mandate to “preach the word” (2 Timothy 4:2), passionately warned of a great temptation.
We’re tempted by an impulse to water down the truth of God’s word to make it more palatable to people’s delicate emotional sensitivities. This temptation, he said, was especially dangerous for preachers because of the urge we have to want to please everyone. No one answers the call to Christian ministry unless they have a heart for helping others, and we desperately want people to accept that help and thrive. That optimistic urge, however, runs into conflict when people stubbornly wrapped up in sin must be told to repent.
This “ministry of meaningful engagement” often requires us to change our tone, from one of positive encouragement to straightforward confrontation. Sadly, it is a shift, more often than not, that leads to folks becoming unhappy with the preacher.
In the face of such a disorienting dilemma, his advice was to reorient our people-pleasing inclinations away from appeasement approaches and focus on one thing instead. He said, “Preach to an audience of one.” If our preaching honors the Lord, then we will be found to be faithful. After all, it is the Lord’s assessment of our ministry that matters most. “For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God? Or am I trying to please man? If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ” (Galatians 1:10). Yes, we must “speak the truth in love” (Ephesians 4:15), but let’s not miss the point that we must speak the truth.
We live in the tension between two worlds, according to the Apostle Paul. We long for our heavenly dwelling, yet work is still needed doing here. His answer? “So whether we are at home or away, we make it our aim to please him” (2 Corinthians 5:9). Notice it carefully, “we make it our aim to please him.”
So here’s my encouragement for you today… live your life for an audience of One. Don’t opt for the life choices that are engineered to most likely fit the approval of your co-workers, friends, or neighbors, thus bringing you their acceptance. Commit instead to seek, above all, the approval of the Lord. It is his assessment of you that truly matters. And when you do that, people who recognize your love and commitment to truth will treat you with respect.