One morning many years ago when we lived in Brazil, I was hurrying across the seminary campus to teach a class. I was not aware at the time, but someone was following me. It was my 4-year old son playing the game of trying to keep up with his dad. He wanted to match my footprints despite his much shorter stride. Paul White, a fellow teacher, observed the amusing incident and told me about it later.
In fact, Paul would use what he saw that morning as an illustration in his Bible teaching ministry to show how important it is for Christians to imitate Jesus. Just as children tend to follow the example of their parents, so believers should imitate their Lord and others who walk with Him, following their positive example.
In the first century, the Apostle Paul birthed many spiritual children and expressed keen concern for their spiritual growth. In fact, he was so firm in his own walk with God that he asked his children to follow his personal example! In 1 Corinthians 4:15 he wrote this to the church in the city of Corinth: “For though you have countless guides in Christ, you do not have many fathers. For I became your father in Christ Jesus through the gospel.” Based on his close relationship with these dear friends, Paul made a direct appeal: “I urge you, then, be imitators of me.” (4:16)
What a bold request! In the 21 verses of Chapter 4 of 1 Corinthians, I observed five areas or qualities that Paul’s children were challenged to imitate: First, in verse 2 it was his faithfulness in service: “Moreover, it is required of stewards that they be found faithful.” Second, in verse 6 it was a humble spirit: “that none of you may be puffed up.” Third, in verse 9, a willingness to suffer and be rejected: “we have become a spectacle to the world, to angels, and to men.” Fourth, in verse 17, it was his exemplary lifestyle: “to remind you of my ways in Christ.” Fifth, in verse 20, a dependency on God’s power: “For the kingdom of God does not consist in talk but in power.”
Faithfulness, humility, self-sacrifice, a godly lifestyle, and spiritual power. These were qualities that Paul urged his spiritual children to emulate. Imagine the difference you and I could make if we diligently imitated these virtues! Our relationships at home, school, and work would be enriched, even transformed. Only by God’s enablement is this possible, and He will help us if we trust Him.
And the broom sweeps both ways! Not only should we imitate the character qualities observed in Paul and other example-setters. We should also carefully watch our own step, walking so closely to Christ that others will become imitators of us, as we ourselves imitate Him!