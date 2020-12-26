Although its Coffee and Dessert Night was scrapped in response to COVID-19, Vista Community Church is exploring opportunities for its women’s ministry to gather during the pandemic.
“We just try to come up with new ways for women to connect,” Sarah Hammond, an associate community pastor at Vista Community Church, said. “Traditionally we have done an event called Coffee and Dessert Night … but we had to adapt because of COVID-19.”
In its first event of the year, Vista Community Church — 7051 Stonehollow in Temple — has scheduled a women’s worship night for Tuesday, Jan. 5.
“I was trying to jump on the post-Christmas spiral,” Hammond said. “A lot of times after Christmas, there’s a dip in emotion and feelings with families going home ... so it’ll just kind of provide a space for women to be reminded of the joy that the season has brought and the joy that Christ gives us every day.”
The worship night, spanning from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be held in person.
“We’re treating it like our regular Sunday morning service, so it will be a socially-distanced service with masks required,” Hammond said.
Despite a limit on capacity, Hammond is hopeful her women’s ministry will have a great turnout.
“We were running around 300 women during our past few events, but I really don’t know how that’s going to look this year,” Hammond said. “I would hope to have around 300 again, but we just have to see how it turns out post-Christmas … if people can get themselves out.”
Hammond emphasized that services with human interaction are necessary during a pandemic, as “disconnection” is frequent.
“It’s so necessary. We understand that a lot of people need to stay home … but we still need to have a space to offer people,” she said. “We definitely need to be mindful of doing that in a safe manner, and just provide people a space to connect.”
Hammond added that Vista Community Church wants to remind people the importance of being “smart but not fearful.”
“We are a church that truly wants to love God first and to love people well,” she said. “It’s a joy to be a part of a church that I feel like really embodies that (message), and is so mindful of wanting to reach people in the community. That’s why we’re trying to create a safe space for people to safely connect.”
Interested participants can register for the Women’s Worship Night online at thevista.tv/events/womensworship.