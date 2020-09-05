Before students go back to school Tuesday, a group of local pastors, churches and faithful will be holding a series of event to pray for the students.
The Community Alternative Resources of Employment Leadership Network plans on moving forward with its annual Back to School Prayer Service this Sunday — with some slight changes. The service this year will take place in at least a dozen churches throughout the area, while remaining socially distanced.
Judy Morales, an organizer of this year’s event, said the difficulty holding the service this year was how to keep everyone involved safe.
“With the coronavirus everybody felt that we should continue (the event) in some fashion, but were still concerned with social distancing,” Morales said. “We were concerned about how we can get the word out and make sure (the event) is safe. I have a list of more than 300 people who have attended over the years that I have sent out emails to … so we are hoping for a ripple effect.”
Morales said the C.A.R.E. network has been hosting the school prayer service for about 18 or 19 years, since they took it over from Immanuel Baptist Church.
The organization is asking local churches to spend a few minutes in prayer as part of the event, focusing on praying for both students and administrators going back to classes. Morales said the group is also making sure prayers for the health of those going back to classes are included, especially in this time of COVID-19.
To help churches participate, the network has released a suggested format that can be followed which includes a selected piece of scripture and a prayer led by someone in education.
“I think a lot of times we don’t take the time to stop and pray, and feel the Holy Spirit,” Morales said. “I feel like it is important to come together as a community to ask for (God’s) blessing and protection from all the things that are going around. I feel it is a really powerful connection with all of these people coming together.”
In addition to the public services, the network also plans to lead a group of pastors through most of the schools in the Temple Independent School District and pray in the halls.