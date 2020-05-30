One of my favorite chapters in all of scripture is Hebrews 11. Here, we find the author looking back through Israel’s history and looking at the lives of men and women who displayed great faith.
When you look at the people he mentions, you quickly realize that these were very flawed people. People who, if they were alive today, would not be held in high esteem in our society. After all, one of them is a prostitute.
In verses 36 through 38, the author mentions the types of suffering that these men and women endured because of their faith in Yahweh.
My favorite phrase in that chapter is in verse 38, “…the world was not worthy of them.”
I want to encourage you to read that chapter for yourself a few times. Look at the people mentioned and look at the circumstances surrounding their “great displays of faith”.
I do this from time to time. I read it multiple times and then ask myself this question, “Am I living my life in a way that is not worthy of this world?”
I don’t ask myself this question to make myself superior to those around me. Rather, the point of the question is to get me to reflect on whether my definition of “greatness” or “faith” matches the one found in Hebrews or if it more resembles one defined by our American culture.
Do the same. Look at your life then look at the example we find in scripture. Pray and ask God to help you live more faithfully each and every day to his definition.
After all, if you’ve given your life to Christ, it means we’ve decided to surrender control of our lives in order to live it in a manner that gives witness to Christ.