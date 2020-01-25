Youth program
The first meeting for Becoming, a Christian youth program, will take place 11 a.m. today at Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple.
The meeting will include a presentation from a community role model who will discuss the impact of spirituality in their life and a Bible lesson.
The program is open to all community youth. Light refreshments will be served.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is registering members for this year’s interdenominational Bible study of the Red Sea to the Jordan River. The study encompasses Leviticus and Numbers.
The class meets weekly 7:30-9 p.m. on Mondays in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton, and is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples. Visitors welcome.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about fifteen. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for spring vacation and finish at the end of April.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842.
Bible study series
Freedom Bible Fellowship has announced a new Bible study series that will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays Feb. 2 through Feb. 23 at 501 Jackson St. in Belton.
The series will focus on the word of God concerning beginnings. It will cover the creation, to identity, to the fall, to the covenant of God our Father. Transportation is available. For information call 254-760-3225.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.