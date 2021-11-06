Hope for the Hungry banquet
Hope for the Hungry, a ministry that is committed to supporting a children’s home in Haiti, has announced that it will celebrate its 39th anniversary with a banquet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The theme of this year’s banquet is “Sharing a Future and a Hope!” and the guest speaker will be Walter Abercrombie, an All-American three-time all-conference Baylor player. Selected as the Southwest Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 1980, Abercrombie had an eight-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles. He now serves as the associated athletic director at Baylor University and as executive director of the Baylor “B” Association.
Hope for the Hungry’s programs and cooperative ministries include: the Belton Hope House ministry, Haiti children’s homes, Haiti education, Kids Against Hunger, ARK2Freedom, and Being His Hands and Feet.
For tickets and sponsorships, visit www.hopeforthehungry.org/39.
Special program at First Christian Church
Dave Dawson will share a message about his ministry in Thailand during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday at First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple.
Dawson’s grandparents, Joan and Allan Eubank, have been serving a ministry in Thailand for the past 60 years. Along with their network of friends, they started the Thai Christian Foundation.
The goal of the foundation is to expand and continue local ministries in Thailand, such as the Christian Communications Institute, a Thai dance folk drama troupe dedicated to sharing Christian stories in traditional and contemporary drama. They have visited First Christian Church many times during the past 50 years often bringing members of the Thai folk drama troupe.
Dawson graduated from Tyndale Theological Seminary in the Netherlands and has been sent to be an evangelist in Southeast Asia. He and his wife, Mint, receive support through Pioneers, a non-denominational mission support agency.
“Our first calling is to the Wa people but I also feel called to work with other ethnic groups along the Thai - Myanmar (Burma) border like the Karen Talako, Pa-Oh, Shan, and Lahu,” Dawson said. “My wife is half Wa and Lahu. A big part of our work will be to encourage, support, and work with the local church pastors, leaders, and evangelists.”
For more information call the church office at 254-773-9061 or email churchoffice@firstchristiantemple.org.
Organ concert
First United Methodist Church and the Central Texas chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present organist Ethan Grainer in concert 4 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Gainer was the first winner of the Colleague Prize of the American Guild of Organists in 2015. He studied organ performance at the University of North Texas. He has won multiple awards, including the first prize in the graduate division of the 48th Hall Pipe Organ competition in San Antonio.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for its in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Joshua, First and Second Peter, and Christian Living – Philemon, 1st-3rd John, and Jude.
The class meets weekly through April 25, 2022. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women only) both of these groups will meet at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 South Wall St. in Belton; and the third option is live online (Zoom). This class is open to all adults – men, women and couples.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or coed.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring break vacations and finish the week of April 25, 2022.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to www.templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For questions contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or call 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.