Cedar Valley Baptist Church
The gospel quartet Amazed will perform 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The church’s usual gospel singing sessions have been postponed until Dec. 31.
‘Energize’ children’s program
The children’s ministry at First United Methodist Church in Belton will hold “Energize,” a weekly fellowship and Bible study event for elementary aged children 5:30-7 p.m. each Wednesday evening through Dec. 16.
The event will take place in the fellowship hall. Those who attend may bring their own dinner to enjoy during fellowship time.
The church is located at 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton.
