First Lutheran Church Holy Week services
Holy Week in-person services will be held at First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
A Palm Sunday service with Holy Communion will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion will take place at 6 p.m. A Good Friday service will be offered at noon. An Easter service with Holy Communion will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17.
A freewill offering of new socks will be accepted for donation to charity. All services are open to the public and also are livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
First Christian Church Holy Week services
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, will offer Holy Week services starting Sunday at 10 a.m. with a Palm Sunday worship service. A Maundy Thursday service will take place at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. A prayer vigil will follow the Maundy Thursday service beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing through Good Friday at noon. People are asked to pray at the church or at their home.
The church will celebrate Easter Sunday with a “come and go” brunch from 9-10 a.m. A drawing for a hand-made quilt to raise funds for the ministries of First Christian Church will be held at the close of the brunch. The quilt was made by Inez Lewis and donated as a love gift to the church. Following the brunch, an Easter Sunday worship service will take place at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary featuring special music led by David Perez-Guerra, music director, and a message by Senior Minister Mike Snell.
For information call 254-773-9061 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ pastor anniversary
The Greater Belton Church of God in Christ, 1122 W. Second Ave. in Belton, will hold a special event at 4 p.m. Sunday celebrating the pastor, Charlie Berry, and his wife, Sheila Berry, for their 19 years of service to the church.
The theme will be “Moving Forward Honoring the Man of God” (Philippians 3:13; Matthew 10:41).
The special guests and churches will include Greater Zion Temple COGIC of Temple; Supt. James P. Weaver, pastor of Williams Chapel COGIC of Rosebud; Elder Darrell C. Martin, pastor of Hicks Chapel COGIC of Lampasas; Supt. Elroy Darden, pastor of Manasseh COGIC of Rosebud; and Elder Michael Mason.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job, 1st and 2nd Timothy, Titus, Colossians and James.
The class will meet weekly starting Sept. 12.
There are three options to participate. In-person sessions will take place Monday nights (women’s, men’s and couple’s groups) and Wednesday mornings (women only) at Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1215 Wall St. in Belton. The third option is via Zoom on Tuesday nights. The Zoom session is open to all adults (men, women and couples).
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15 people. Following the small group session, there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
For information or to register visit www.templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or 254-231-2393 during work hours.